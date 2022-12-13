Tipperary firm SYS Group enter partnership with Dublin-based financial advisors

The combined entity will bring assets under the partnership to over €300m
CEO of SYS Group, Tony Delaney who founded the company in 2015. Photo: Johnny Bambury/Source Photography

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 07:44
Emer Walsh

Nenagh headquartered financial services advisors, SYS Group has announced a strategic partnership with Dublin-based firm, PGM Financial Services. 

The combined entity will trade as SYS Group, bringing assets under the partnership to over €300m.

Specialising in retirement planning, investments, inheritance and tax efficiency, SYS Group now has around €40m in PGM funds under management.

As well as Nenagh, The Tipperary group has offices in Dublin, Cork and Waterford, incorporating its multiple branches specialising in financial planning, mortgages, tax and money coaching. 

Originally called SYS Wealth & Financial Planners Ltd, the company was founded in 2015 by Tom Delaney, becoming SYS Group in 2020. Currently, the company has circa 6,000 clients and employs forty members of staff.

Tony Delaney, now Chief Executive of SYS Group said: “I am delighted that we have entered into a strategic partnership with Patrick McEntee, trading as PGM Financial Services, which will consolidate our position as one of the leading advisory firms in the Irish market.”

Patrick McEntee, Director of PGM Financial Services said “I have chosen to partner with SYS Group due to their ability to advise clients with expertise in retirement planning, investment offerings, mortgages, and tax advice. We have every confidence that our strategic partnership will bring an enhanced offering to all my clients and the market.”

