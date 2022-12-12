Amgen agrees €25bn deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics

Irish-headquartered firm planning major expansion in Waterford
Amgen agrees €25bn deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon shares have surged 24% since November 29, when it disclosed Amgen, Sanofi and a Johnson & Johnson unit were in preliminary talks about a possible acquisition

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 09:17

Amgen has agreed to buy Irish pharmaceutical firm Horizon Therapeutics at a valuation of about $26bn (€24.7bn) in what would be its biggest-ever acquisition, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The US biotechnology giant offered around $116.5 for each Horizon share, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The offer price is at a around 20% premium to Horizon’s closing price of $97.29 on Friday.

Amgen has been in advanced discussions with Horizon and a deal may be announced in the coming days, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The deal or announcement could be delayed and talks could still fall apart, people familiar with the matter have said.

Horizon shares have surged 24% since November 29, when it disclosed Amgen, Sanofi and a Johnson & Johnson unit were in preliminary talks about a possible acquisition. That pushed its market value to $22bn (€20.9bn), prompting Sanofi to back out Sunday, as J&J did earlier this month. Amgen has a market value of about $149bn (€141.2bn) after rising 24% this year.

Sanofi said earlier on Sunday that it won’t proceed with an offer for Horizon because the “transaction price expectations do not meet our value creation criteria.” A takeover by the French drugmaker would have been one of its largest.

Representatives for Amgen and Horizon couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Traded on the Nasdaq exchange and headquartered in Dublin, Horizon gets almost half of its $3.6bn (€3.4bn) in annual sales from Tepezza, a treatment for a painful autoimmune condition called thyroid eye disease. Other top drugs include Krystexxa for chronic gout and Ravicti, a treatment for inborn urea disorders.

In August the company lodged plans to build a 320,000-square-foot facility in Waterford to add new development and manufacturing capabilities to add to its current operations in the city. This followed the purchase in 2021 of Eirgen's fill-finish facility.

Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, California, last month reported revenue and profit that beat analyst estimates as 11 drugs had record quarterly sales and the company kept operating expenses in check.

Emerging from the exhausting focus on Covid-19, big drugmakers are resuming their search for innovative therapies, especially for those that treat rare diseases and cancer. Still, growing market volatility and a looming economic recession could dampen the appetite for dealmaking.

Bloomberg

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The Central Bank has imposed its largest ever fine against Ulster Bank for breaching its regulatory obligations towar Axa fined €3.6m by Central Bank for risk management failings
Primark profits decline Primark to open 27 new stores over the next year despite inflation
CEO of Random House, Markus Dohle, attends a press briefing on annual results of Bertelsmann in Berlin, Germany, 26 march 2013. Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle to step down
<p>D&amp;D Insurances is focused on the marine sector and has long-established relationships with key fishing ports and marine vessels since it was founded in 1986. Picture: iStock</p>

Arachas makes another insurance acquisition

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.236 s