Axa fined €3.6m by Central Bank for risk management failings

The Irish arm of insurance giant AXA Life Europe DAC (ALE) was fined €3.6m by the Central Bank for failures in corporate governance, risk management and handling of conflicts of interest.
The insurer was fined for three breaches of European insurance regulations, said the Central Bank.
"ALE's weak internal control framework meant that it failed to identify and monitor a cohort of policies in relation to which policy related documentation was unclear, despite having been made aware of concerns in this regard," said the Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering Seána Cunningham.
"This failure meant that ALE was unable to inform its policyholders of information which was relevant to them," she added.
The Central Bank determined the appropriate fine to be €5.2m. This was reduced by 30% to €3.6m after the early settlement discount scheme, provided for by Central Bank’s ASP, was applied.
The breaches relate to around 30,000 insurance policies sold in Germany under the insurer's TwinStar brand.