Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Sidero, Cúla4, TG4, TEKenable, Esri Ireland and Meat Industry Ireland.

Shemas Eivers has been appointed as chair of software, cloud and digital transformation firm Sidero, which in the past year created 75 jobs and invested €4.5m in its Athlone base. Shemas previously co-founded enterprise tech firm Client Solutions, which was acquired by EY earlier this year. He also founded the National Software Centre (NSC) in Cork and chairs the NSC Campus. He chairs the HBAN Boole Investment Syndicate, the Cork-based group investing in scalable tech start-ups. He is also co-founder of professional network IT@Cork. He received an IT Pioneer Award from the Irish Computer Society and was inducted into the Cork BIC Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.

Muireann Ní Cíobháin has been appointed as a commissioning editor for children's TV channel Cúla4. Originally from Cork, she is a broadcaster, writer and TV producer. She spent 15 years working in young people’s programmes in RTÉ and TG4. She created youth TV series Dig In Diner and Mr Mender and The Chummyjiggers. She has written scripts for international series such as Jessy and Nessy (Amazon Prime and Jam Media Studios), Mya Go (RTÉjr and Piranha Bar) and Berry Bees (Atlantyca Entertainment, SLR Productions and Telegael). She has written books including Scúnc agus Smúirín, GIY's Know-it ALLmanac, Murphy's Law and a series of books for younger children called Eoinín.

Étaín Ní Thuairisg has been appointed as producer / editor with TG4, having joined in 1996. Étaín has worked in programme marketing as a promotions director, creating TV promos and multiplatform marketing content. She has won awards for her creative work with TG4, including a Golden Shark, an ICAD award, Gradaim Chumarsáide an Oireachtais, and a Torc Award at the Celtic Media Festival. She also brings significant experience in TV production for TG4 in various roles as director, editor and producer on programmes for young people, documentaries and short films. She spent a period working in the independent production sector in Oxford from 2018-2020.

Conor O’Brien has been appointed as business development manager with digital services company TEKenable, leading new business and growth in pharma, medtech and engineering sectors on a global scale. He will also be responsible for researching prospective accounts in target markets and developing campaigns. He was previously a professional rugby player at Leinster for six years. He played more than 20 times for the province and was a member of the consecutive URC winning teams. He was also a member of the U-20 Irish team that got to the world cup final in Manchester in 2016. Conor holds a degree in Economics from UCD.

Patricia Cleary has been appointed as lifelong learning programme manager at Esri Ireland. With the firm since 2003, she will now lead Esri’s Lifelong Learning Programme, offering free access across the island to Esri’s online digital mapping system, ArcGIS Online, for primary and post primary schools. She will equip students with spatial skills to better understand their planet. She was most recently Esri’s customer success manager, working on resourced projects for large utility companies in Ireland. She has over 25 years of experience in GIS in Ireland and Australia. Patricia holds a Masters and Bachelor of Science in Geomatics from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.

Dale Crammond has been appointed as director of Meat Industry Ireland, part of the employer body Ibec. He joins from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, where he has spent over 20 years working on environmental sustainability, trade (including service as attaché in Washington, USA) and managing national and EU research programmes. He holds an Agricultural Science degree from UCD and a Masters in Environmental Sciences from TCD. “I look forward to leading MII in what is a period of huge opportunities for the industry, despite economic challenges. The meat sector in Ireland supports 120,000 farmers, with total sales of more than €4.5bn. said Mr Crammond.