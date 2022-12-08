Copper Face Jacks sustains €20.7m revenue hit during pandemic

The country’s most celebrated night spot Copper Face Jacks sustained a cumulative revenue hit of €20.7m during the two years of the pandemic.

New accounts show that last year, the nightclub’s firm, Breanagh Catering clocked up average daily nightclub revenues of €26,721.

Covid-19 restrictions meant that Copper Face Jacks was only permitted to open on 51 days in the 12 months to the end of January this year.

The accounts for Cathal and Paula Jackson’s Breanagh Catering show that it recorded nightclub revenues of €1.33m last year- or an average of €26,721 per day.

The Jackson Court Hotel on Dublin’s Harcourt Street houses the night club and Breanagh Catering recorded a further €63,632 in accommodation sales.

The nightclub reopened to much fanfare on October 22nd last year after being shut down for 18 months due to Covid-19.

However, with the spread of the Omicron variant, it was forced to shut its doors again in early December before re-opening on a full-time basis from January 27th of this year.

The business recorded revenues of €1.39m last year showing that the business sustained a revenue hit of €10.2m on pre-Covid revenues of €11.6m and this followed a revenue hit of €10.5m during the first year of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 shutdown resulted in pre-tax losses of €522,782 last year which was 65pc or €990,000 down on pre-tax losses of €1.51m in the prior year.

The directors state that the financial year ending January of this year “has been a very challenging period with the business fully closed for 10 months of the financial year”.

The directors state that they continue to focus on cash flow and managing costs, allowing them to be satisfied they have mitigated the risk associated with Covid to the maximum extent possible at this time.

On an upbeat note, the directors state that they have now fully re-opening the nightclub in accordance with Government guidelines “and look forward to the future”.

Numbers employed by the business last year more than halved from 80 to 36 with staff costs reducing by 41pc from €1.99m to €1.72m. Pre-Covid employee numbers totalled 173.

Pay to directors reduced from €381,393 to €254,832. The company last year received ‘other operating income’ of €789,239. The loss takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €707,682.

The business recorded a post-tax loss of €333,487 after recording a corporation tax gain of €189,295.

At the end of January last, the company’s accumulated funds totalled €10.32million. The company’s cash pile increased sharply from €122,269 to €1.17m.

Mr Jackson set up Copper Face Jacks in February 1996 and he put the business up for sale in March 2019 with industry sources at the time speculating the business might realise €40m.

However, staff were told in a company memo in November 2019 that the business was no longer for sale as Mr Jackson “has decided to stay actively involved in the business”.