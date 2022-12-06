Upper Crust owner SSP sales recover to pre-Covid levels    

But sales in Britain were still below 2019
Upper Crust owner SSP, which operates in airports and train stations in more than 30 countries, said it expects overall sales in its British business to be back to pre-crisis levels by the end of its 2023 financial year.

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 15:53
SINCHITA MITRA

Snack chain group SSP said average sales rose above pre-pandemic levels in the first eight weeks of its new financial year, but sales in Britain were still below 2019.

SSP finance director Jonathan Davies said strikes which have hit Britain's railways, which represent the biggest part of its domestic business, took two to three percentage points off overall sales.

The group returned to profit in the year to the end of September, reporting an underlying core profit of £142m (€165m), helped by a recovery in air travel across most of its markets.

"Business travel [recovery] by air is faster than rail, since people are still not back to office at same levels," said Mr Davies. 

He said he still expects core profit to broadly return to 2019 levels by 2024.

SSP said revenues on average were at 104% of 2019 levels in the first eight weeks of its October to December quarter, with North America and Continental Europe tracking above, but its British business, which makes up about 28% of its total revenue, lagged behind at 84% of pre-crisis levels.

Shares in SSP rose 3%. Mr Davies said SSP was trying to mitigate the impact of inflation by changing some menu items and by raising prices. 

