Newbridge Silverware returns to profit as directors stress no shareholder dividends paid in 2020

New accounts show that the business returned to profit after revenues increased by 5%
Newbridge Silverware returns to profit as directors stress no shareholder dividends paid in 2020

The directors stated that the group was able to benefit from an increased trading period in 2021 compared to 2020. Pic: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 05 Dec, 2022 - 15:46
Gordon Deegan

The group behind Newbridge Silverware returned to profit last year to record pre-tax profits of €1.04m.

New accounts filed by Rossbawn Ltd show that the business returned to profit after revenues increased by 5% from €11.52m to €12.06m.

The firm’s range includes the Amy Huberman collection, with last year’s pre-tax profit of €1.04m following pre-tax losses of €1.937m in 2020 - a positive swing of €2.98m.

The directors state that the improvement in performance came as part of a profit improvement plan which has helped return the group to profitability.

The directors also state that the group was able to benefit from an increased trading period in 2021 compared to 2020 “due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions”.

The group last year paid no dividend and in 2020, the business paid out a dividend of €520,989 to group holding companies and during the same period, the business availed of €249,938 in Covid-19 wage subsidy supports.

Addressing the 2020 dividend payout in the new accounts, the directors state that “the dividend was paid to the company's holding companies and they in turn used the monies to pay historic debts owed to a company within the group”.

The directors stress: “All funds remained within the group at all times and no dividend was paid to the ultimate shareholders or any individuals connected with the company.” The group last year received €1.08m in Covid-19 supports made up of Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme supports of €910,028 and €170,839 in Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS).

A note states that the group “was in compliance with all the conditions of the respective schemes in both years”.

On the performance of the business last year, the directors state that overall, they “are satisfied with the group performance during the year and are confident that current trading levels can be maintained for the year ahead”.

Numbers employed by the business last year reduced from 134 to 124 as staff costs decreased from €2.83m to €2.25m.

Directors’ pay last year increased from €312,697 to €495,588 made up of remuneration of €407,755, pension contributions of €64,833 and fees of €23,000.

The profit last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €586,953.

At the end of December last, the business had accumulated profits of €15m. The group’s cash funds reduced from €4.76m to €3.93m.

More in this section

Apple-supplier Foxconn sees Covid-hit China plant back at full output by late December Apple-supplier Foxconn sees Covid-hit China plant back at full output by late December
Former CEO of Adare Manor has died Former CEO of Adare Manor has died
Whitegate oil refinery revenues surge on the back of soaring oil prices Whitegate oil refinery revenues surge on the back of soaring oil prices
<p>Nick Read became Vodafone CEO in October 2018.</p>

Vodafone chief steps down as shares underperform  

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s