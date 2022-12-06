SMEs must prepare for 'inevitable' interest rate increases, CPA warns

As ECB rates rise further, CPA Ireland warned that businesses will see borrowing costs increase in the quarters ahead.
Patrick Doyle Regional Manager SouthWest Ireland, IDA, Paul O’Connell Managing Partner, Quintas, Eoin McGettigan CEO, Port of Cork, Aine Collins CPA Ireland President, Alan Healy Irish Examiner, Eamonn Siggins CEO CPA

Tue, 06 Dec, 2022 - 10:46
Emer Walsh

Irish SMEs must prepare for inevitable increases in the cost of credit and borrowing, CPA Ireland has warned. The accountancy firm said that both businesses and government need to be aware of the challenges rising interest rates will bring, emphasising the need for pre-emptive action to support SMEs.

Speaking at CPA Ireland's Cork Business Breakfast, President, Áine Collins said that the challenges facing SMEs were "well articulated," citing increases in the cost of living and energy costs, uncertainties in supply chains and difficulty recruiting staff. 

However, Ms Collins added, "the costs of accessing credit are too often not forming part of that conversation, but this will begin to impact and businesses need to be ready."

The event was attended by over 80 business leaders and heard from Paul O’Connell, Managing Partner of Quintas, Eoin McGettigan, CEO of the Port of Cork, and Patrick Doyle, South West Regional Manager, IDA in a panel discussion chaired by Alan Healy of the Irish Examiner.

Ms Collins continued, "The average cost of credit to SMEs in March of this year was 4.59%, a drop on the same period last year. But with ECB interest rates on the rise, bank rates are following suit. Businesses who need to access credit will see that cost significantly more in the quarters ahead. It will be incumbent on government to keep this under close review, and provide additional support if required."

She added that SMEs should familiarise themselves with existing supports, saying, “There are many very beneficial loan and grant schemes that too often SME owners are unaware of. Any business that is struggling with the cost of credit should speak to their accountant and their Local Enterprise Office to understand what supports are available."

In her concluding remarks, Ms Collins said, "In what is an incredibly difficult time for SMEs and I would encourage every individual to support local businesses whenever possible.”

