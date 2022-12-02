Former CEO of Adare Manor has died

Mr Hannon retired as Chief Executive of Adare Manor in April
Mr Hannon spent 26 years working with the McManus family. Pic: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fri, 02 Dec, 2022 - 14:17
Emer Walsh

The former chief executive of Adare Manor, Colm Hannon has passed away. Originally from Ballyglass, Co. Mayo, Mr Hannon spent 26 years working with businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus, along with the rest of the McManus family.

He was appointed CEO of the five-star hotel and golf resort in 2015, holding the post until his retirement in April of this year.

In a statement released this morning by Adare Manor, a spokesperson said: "It is with profound sadness that we learned of the passing of our former CEO, Colm Hannon, on Wednesday 30th November.

"He oversaw many significant developments and innovations at Adare Manor, such as the detailed renovation and restoration of the resort in 2016 and the hotel’s successful bid to host the Ryder Cup in 2027."

"His exceptional leadership and distinguished service were instrumental to the successful redevelopment of Adare Manor, and our position as a world-leading resort. The entire Adare Manor team are incredibly proud of his outstanding contribution to the hotel and our wider community, and we are eternally grateful for his legacy of excellence."

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Colm’s wife Sue, and their children Conor, Shane and Ciara, his parents John and Mary, siblings John and Caroline, parents-in-law Les and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Our thoughts are with them and with Colm’s wider group of family and friends."

Mr Hannon's funeral will take place on Monday, December 5th, at Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon. His death notice said that Mr Hannon "died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of Milford Care Centre."

