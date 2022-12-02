Buoyant AIB targets higher return on equity, dividends and buybacks

AIB expects to reach a more than 13% return on tangible equity by 2024, up from the 10% forecast for 2023, and to be able to supplement increased dividend payments with share buybacks over that time, the Irish bank said on Friday.

In an update of its medium-term targets, Ireland's largest mortgage lender said it expects annual costs to rise to €1.75bn in 2024, from the €1.65bn expected this year, with its cost-to-income ratio dropping to about 50% from 60% across that period.