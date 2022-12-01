Drug giant Pfizer to invest €1.2bn into Irish site, creating more than 400 jobs

Thu, 01 Dec, 2022 - 10:40
Cáit Caden

Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer plans to invest more than €1.2bn in its Dublin manufacturing site at Grange Castle.
The investment, which is Pfizer’s biggest expansion investment to date in Ireland, is set to create between 400 and 500 new jobs bringing the total number of Pfizer employees across the country to approximately 5,500.

"We are very pleased about today’s announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites," said Mike McDermott, chief global supply officer, executive vice president at Pfizer.

The roles being created will significantly expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity and add new technologies, the pharma giant said. 

The project is currently in preliminary design phase with construction expected to begin onsite in 2024 and the new facility is due for completion in 2027. 

The investment aims to ensure that Pfizer has capacity for licensed and pipeline products in oncology, rare disease, inflammation and immunology and internal medicines.

The new facility will be built on the Grange Castle site premises and will double the capacity for biological drug substance manufacturing at the facility as part of the expansion plan.

This announcement follows a €40m injection of cash in the site last year when the Grange Castle facility was used to make the drug giant's Covid-19 vaccine. 

Grange Castle as well as Pfizer’s other manufacturing sites in Newbridge in Kildare and Ringaskiddy in Cork manufacture medicines and vaccines in the areas of arthritis, inflammation, cancer, anti-infectives, haemophilia, pain and stroke.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the announcement is a "considerable vote of confidence in the talent of our workforce, and our economy".

