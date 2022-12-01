Drug giant Pfizer to invest €1.2bn into Irish site, creating more than 400 jobs

Covid-19 vaccine maker Pfizer plans to invest more than €1.2bn in its Dublin manufacturing site at Grange Castle.

The investment, which is Pfizer’s biggest expansion investment to date in Ireland, is set to create between 400 and 500 new jobs bringing the total number of Pfizer employees across the country to approximately 5,500.

"We are very pleased about today’s announcement, as it significantly strengthens our operations in Ireland, where we have three high-performing and strategic manufacturing sites," said Mike McDermott, chief global supply officer, executive vice president at Pfizer.