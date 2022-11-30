Horizon Therapeutics in separate sale talks with Amgen, Sanofi and J&J

Horizon Therapeutics soared in post-market US trading after the developer of medicines for rare autoimmune and inflammatory diseases said it’s in talks with a trio of potential suitors about a possible sale of the company.

Amgen, Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi are separately engaged in preliminary discussions with Horizon, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. There’s no certainty that any of the talks will lead to an offer. Dublin-based Horizon rose 30% in trading after markets closed in New York.