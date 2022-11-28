US burger chain Wendy's to open in Ireland

US hamburger chain Wendy's plans to enter the Irish market to expand its presence across Europe.
The company said it is actively seeking well-established franchisee candidates in Ireland that have operations experience and local development knowledge
The firm, best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, reentered the UK market in June 2021 and currently has 25 restaurants there. Worldwide the firm has more than 7,000 restaurants.
As we continue to expand our international footprint, we are focused on building long-term relationships with franchisees in Ireland who want to grow with us, share our values and reflect the communities in which we operate,” Abigail Pringle, President, International & Chief Development Officer of The Wendy’s Company said.
To support its search for locations in Ireland, Wendy's has partnered with consultants Platinum Wave, a consulting firm with more than 20 years of building franchises for UK and International markets.