Foxconn unrest threatens bigger hit to iPhone shipments

The factory is the only one which makes premium iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro, and the source said it is unlikely to resume full production by the end of this month
Foxconn unrest threatens bigger hit to iPhone shipments

Videos posted on Chinese social media on Friday showed crowds and long lines of luggage-laden workers queuing for buses. Photo: VCG/Getty Images

Fri, 25 Nov, 2022 - 16:15
Yimou Lee

Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see a further reduction in November shipments after the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter has said, as thousands of employees quit.

The world's largest Apple iPhone factory has been grappling with strict Covid-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers and disrupted production ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holiday, as many workers were either put into isolation or fled the plant.

Following Wednesday's escalation that saw workers clash with security personnel, Foxconn could now see more than 30% of the site's November production affected, up from an internal estimate of up to 30% when the labour issues erupted in late October, the source said.

The factory is the only one which makes premium iPhone models, including the iPhone 14 Pro, and the source said it is unlikely to resume full production by the end of this month.

"The worker unrest at Foxconn's plant in China could weigh on Apple's November iPhone shipments," Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor said, as concerns grow over Apple's ability to deliver products for the busy holiday period.

"Apple is still viewed as one of the more resilient stocks in the tech sector... However, Apple continues to hold off from providing official guidance given the macroeconomic uncertainty," Ms Scholar added.

US retailer Best Buy said earlier this week it expected high-end iPhones to be in short supply at stores during the key US holidays. Analysts said iPhones at Apple stores in the US during the Black Friday shopping season were also down from a year earlier, and it was taking longer to replenish stocks, Reuters reported this week. 

Some new recruits hired in recent weeks by Foxconn claimed they were misled about compensation benefits at the factory, and others complained about sharing dormitories with colleagues who had tested positive for Covid.

Read More

Foxconn apologises over pay dispute at Chinese factory

Foxconn on Thursday had apologised for a pay-related "technical error" when hiring and later offered 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to protesting new recruits who agreed to resign and leave.

The source said more than 20,000 workers, mostly new hires not yet working on production lines, took the money and left. Videos posted on Chinese social media on Friday showed crowds and long lines of luggage-laden workers queuing for buses. "It's time to go home," one person posted.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple, which said on Thursday it had staff at the factory, did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. The plant, before its troubles began, employed more than 200,000 staff. It has dormitories, restaurants, basketball courts and a football pitch across its sprawling roughly 1.4 million-square-metre facility. 

Reuters 

More in this section

House under construction. Absence of Northern Assembly is impacting trade - Breedon Group
Primark profits decline Primark-Penneys to spend €163m on its UK stores   
Airtricity-owner SSE sells stake in power network for €1.7bn        Airtricity-owner SSE sells stake in power network for €1.7bn       
<p>The increase of 0.5% for new fixed-rate borrowers will effectively apply after Christmas because new mortgage borrowers can avail of the existing rates by January 16, AIB said.</p>

AIB makes second interest rate hike

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s