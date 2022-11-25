Airtricity-owner SSE sells stake in power network for €1.7bn       

British power generator and network operator SSE, which owns Airtricity across Ireland, said it would sell a 25% stake in its power transmission network business to Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board for £1.47bn (€1.7bn).

The stake sale of SSEN Transmission is part of a plan SSE outlined last November when it pledged to invest £12.5bn in renewables. So far, SSE has sold a 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks for nearly £1.29bn.