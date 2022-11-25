Absence of Northern Assembly is impacting trade - Breedon Group

The absence of a governing Assembly in Northern Ireland is impacting the pace of trade, construction materials firm the Breedon Group said.
In a trading update this morning, the owner of Lagan Construction, said activity in the Republic of Ireland accelerated in line with normal seasonal trends this year and the British firm is on course to deliver record earnings this year.
In the four months to October 2022, the Group delivered revenue growth of 16% compared to the same period in 2021. This resulted in Group revenue of £1.2bn (€1.4bn) in the year-to-date
"In Ireland, activity in RoI accelerated in line with normal seasonal trends," the company said. "The pace of activity in Northern Ireland continues to be impacted by the absence of the governing Assembly; nonetheless, we were pleased to be awarded a number of framework contracts."
"While the short-term economic outlook limits visibility for the sector, our longer-term prospects remain well underpinned by structural growth dynamics, and our exposure to infrastructure, housing and industrial end markets is favourable."
In a note on the update this morning, David O'Brien of Goodbody said that while recognising that output has softened in the second half, Breedon Group management "flags resilience in most end markets with growth in infrastructure and industrial segments."