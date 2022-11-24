Irish Examiner journalist shortlisted for business journalism awards

Irish Examiner journalist Cáit Caden has been shortlisted in two categories in the UCD Smurfit Business Journalist Awards.
She is amongst 30 journalists named in the shortlist across seven categories, with each winner to be announced at an awards ceremony on December 5.
Cáit Caden has been shortlisted in the Upcoming Journalist of the Year and the Women in Business Journalism categories. Her nominated work includes a special report on the changing nature of Ireland's B&B hospitality sector.
Other categories include Business News Story, Business Feature, Business Interview, Audio Story and Business Analyst of the Year. The winner of each category will be awarded a prize of €1,000.
An Outstanding Achievement Award will also be presented at the awards ceremony. Previous winners of this award are Frank Fitzgibbon, Brendan Keenan, Damien Kiberd, Cliff Taylor, Richard Curran, Matt Cooper, Charlie Weston, Ingrid Miley, Tony Connelly, Karlin Lillington and Dearbhail McDonald. In 2021, The Currency won the Outstanding Achievement in Industry Award.