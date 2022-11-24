Ulster Bank raise fixed rates on the back of ECB interest rate hikes 

Ulster Bank is set to raise its fixed mortgage interest rates by 0.75%.
Ulster Bank is set to raise its fixed mortgage interest rates by 0.75%.

These changes will apply to two, four and seven year fixed rate mortgages and the bank's four year fixed Green mortgage, with five and 10 year fixed rates removed from sale. 

These changes will take effect from today and variable rates are not impacted by this increase.

Ulster Bank is currently implementing a phased withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland and mortgages have not been on sale to new customers since the start of June and existing customers since the end of August, with the exception of existing tracker and offset mortgage customers who can continue to apply for a mortgage loan offer to move property or a top up mortgage until further notice.

Ulster Bank said it will honour the original rates for such customers who have already applied, even where they have not yet reached the stage of having a loan offer. 

This is also the case for existing variable rate customers who have applied for a fixed rate with us but for whom that product switch has not yet been completed. 

Customers with fixed rates expiring in November or December will also be able to access existing rates up to the date of expiry of their current rate, in recognition of the fact that they may have planned to select one of our existing rates but may not have actioned that yet.

