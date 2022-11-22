Deirdre Veldon appointed new Managing Director of the Irish Times Group

Deirdre Veldon has been appointed as the Irish Times group Managing director.

Ms Veldon takes over from Paul Mulvaney who has stepped down from the role.

Chairman of the Irish Times Group Dan Flinter made the announcement to staff of the Irish Times Group this morning which includes the Irish Examiner.

Ms Veldon has held a number of senior editorial roles at the Irish Times, including most recently as Deputy Editor. She has also been a member of the Irish Times DAC Board since April 2017.

In a statement, Ms Veldon said: “The Irish Times takes its mission as a quality, independent news publisher very seriously. I am confident we will continue to build on the success of recent years for The Irish Times, the Irish Examiner, The Echo and our regional titles to bring our journalism to a wider audience in Ireland and overseas.”

“I believe my background in journalism and on digital media platforms will be an advantage to the Group in helping us deliver our authoritative and engaging news service to our readers in print and online.”

“Once again the media industry faces challenging times but I remain confident that our market position, our talented team and our quality journalism leave us well-positioned to meet the challenges that lie ahead.”

Mr Flinter said the Irish Times Board acknowledged the contribution of Paul Mulvaney to the company and wished him well in the future. A former Executive Director of the ESB, Mr Mulvaney was appointed Managing Director of the Irish Times Group in September 2021.

“With Deirdre as Managing Director, the Irish Times Group will continue to deliver challenging and engaging content which will further increase opportunities for our commercial partners to be a central part of the lives of our readers," he said.

"Our creative and commercial teams look forward to a continuation of the highest quality partnerships we enjoy with our commercial clients.”