Former Disney CEO Iger comes back from retirement

Former Disney CEO Iger comes back from retirement

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is coming out of retirement.

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 15:26
Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski

Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.

Mr Iger, 71, who was chief executive for 15 years and retired as chairman last year, has agreed to serve as CEO for two more years. He will replace Bob Chapek, who took over as Disney CEO in February 2020 just as the Covid-19 pandemic hit, leading to its park closures and restrictions on visitors globally.

Disney shares surged 7%, valuing the company at about $182bn (€177.6bn). "Maybe the old hand on the tiller is what's required," said Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson as the company spends billions of dollars to compete with rival Netflix and seeks to revive its share price.

The stock has sunk more than 40% so far this year. It lost almost a third of its value while Mr Chapek was at the helm.

"The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period," chairwoman Susan Arnold said in the statement.

Disney disappointed investors this month with an earnings report that showed mounting losses at its streaming media unit that includes Disney+. Shares hit a 20-year low the day after the fourth-quarter earnings. The streaming business lost nearly $1.5bn, more than twice the previous year's loss, overshadowing subscriber gains. The unit, which competes with Netflix among others, has yet to turn a profit since its 2019 launch. Disney has said it expects Disney+ to become profitable in fiscal 2024.

 Reuters 

Read More

JP McManus says education is 'key' for securing investment into Ireland

More in this section

She's focused on the task at hand Private businesses find Ireland increasingly attractive to operate in, report finds
Food acquisition as Ballymaloe acquires MamaBear Food acquisition as Ballymaloe acquires MamaBear
Retailer Superdry seeks new funds to repay bank debt Retailer Superdry seeks new funds to repay bank debt
#mediaOrganisation: Disney
<p>The Mid-West business community awarded JP McManus the Limerick Chamber President’s Award for 2022. Pic: Arthur Ellis.</p>

JP McManus says education is 'key' for securing investment into Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s