Smyths Toys' UK operation sees record profit

Galway-headquartered toy store recorded its best ever performance despite its ‘bricks and mortar’ stores being shut from January to April last year
Smyths Toys' UK operation sees record profit

The business is operated by the low-profile Smyth family from Co Mayo.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 15:42
Gordon Deegan

The UK business of Galway-headquartered retail toy giant, Smyths Toys last year enjoyed record pre-tax profits of £18.11m (€20.77m).

New accounts filed by Smyths Toys UK Ltd with Companies House show the business almost doubled its pre-tax profits last year from £9.5m to £18.11m.

This followed revenues soaring to a new record level of £788m (€903.75m) with bumper sales of best-sellers, Lego, Barbie, Nerf Guns, Paw Patrol and My Little Pony toys.

Last year, revenues at the business increased by £167.9m, or 27%, from £620m to £788m.

The business is operated by the low-profile Smyth family from Co Mayo and three members sit on the board — Anthony Smyth, Liam Smyth and Patrick Smyth. Thomas Smyth resigned as a director on November 1, 2021.

The directors said they were pleased with the results, particularly given the current economic climate, the competitive market place and the outbreak of Covid-19.

The UK business recorded its best ever performance despite its ‘bricks and mortar’ stores being shut from January to April last year due to UK government Covid-19 restrictions.

In their report, the directors said “all stores fully reopened and performed strongly for the remainder of the year”.

The directors said “it is envisaged that further expansion will occur in the UK market in the coming years through the opening of new stores”.

The company recorded post-tax profits of £13.18m after paying out corporation tax of £4.93m.

Numbers employed across the UK business last year increased from 2,901 to 2,979 and staff costs rose from £42.66m to £45.49m.

The UK company last year paid no dividend after paying out a dividend of £31m in 2020.

Smyths Toys operates 108 stores in England, Scotland and Wales with another seven in Northern Ireland.

Separate accounts for Smyths Toys NI Ltd show pre-tax profits at the Northern Ireland unit increased by 59 per cent to £1m last year as revenues increased by 9 per cent from £46.47m to £50.7m.

Combined revenues at the UK and NI arms of the Smyths Toys business last year totalled £838.7m (€960m).

In total, the group operates 231 stores across its entire network in the UK, Ireland and continental Europe.

Along with the 115 stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, Smyths Toys operates 21 in the Republic of Ireland, 67 in Germany, 17 in Austria and 11 in Switzerland.

The profits for the UK operation take account of non-cash depreciation costs of £13.35m.

The company’s lease costs increased from £27.96m to £33.2m.

Shareholder funds at the end of December last totalled £33.46m that included accumulated profits of £30.46m.

The UK firm’s cash funds increased from £4.97m to £9.5m.

The directors said the principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are competitive price pressures, foreign currency fluctuations, together with Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More

Wayflyer to cut 200 jobs

More in this section

Octopus increases stake in Cork's Simply Blue with €27.5m investment Octopus increases stake in Cork's Simply Blue with €27.5m investment
Ulster Bank set to axe jobs Ulster Bank to cut 600 jobs as it exits Irish market
Wayflyer to cut 200 jobs Wayflyer to cut 200 jobs
Organisation: Smyths Toys
<p>Warren Jaferian, Dean of International Education, Endicott College, Boston, Dr Steven Di Salvo, President of Endicott College, Boston, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde, along with Stanley Browne and Ewen Barry, both partners at Halberg, during their courtesy visit to Cork City Hall. Picture: David Keane.</p>

US college to increase the number of students it sends to Cork for work placements

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.214 s