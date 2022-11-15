Limerick firm AMCS Platform enters contract with UK waste management company Viridor

UK waste management company Viridor has entered into a contract with Limerick-based technology firm AMCS Platform to improve its efficiency.

Viridor has already implemented the AMCS Platform technology at two of its Somerset facilities and will eventually roll it out to 22 additional sites.

“AMCS shares Viridor’s desire to play a leading role in transforming the waste sector so it can drive the creation of a net zero and circular economy,” said AMCS’s COO, Freddie Kavanagh.

The deal was completed for an undisclosed sum and will help Viridor streamline its invoicing process and production.

“This model will enable the maximum environmental and commercial value to be realised from the valuable resources managed by Viridor,” said Mr Kavanagh.

AMCS Platform is replacing a legacy weighbridge system with a modern cloud-based solution that also offers additional tools for logistics scheduling, driver assisted terminals, automatic weighbridges, and on-demand forecasting.

“This is the first step of our transformation journey using the AMCS Platform and will play a key role in the increased efficiency of our tech-driven business,” said Viridor’s CIO, Dominic Howson.

Recycling and waste management

AMCS Platform is used by recycling, waste management and resource industries companies around the globe.

“We have also valued the opportunity to draw on AMCS’s significant experience in the recycling and waste sector both in the UK and internationally,” said Mr Howson.

The company provides technology that offers operational efficiencies, which gives companies accurate, current management information across their business. It has more than 4,000 customers worldwide.

AMCS is headquartered in Ireland but operates offices elsewhere in Europe as well as in North America and Australia. It employs over 1000 people across 18 countries.

Its contract with Viridor is the latest big deal completed by AMCS Platform this year.

In September, AMCS Platform acquired the US cloud platform Utility Cloud to help customers manage resources more efficiently.

The acquisition was completed for an undisclosed sum.

That acquisition followed the purchase of Australian firm Utilibill, a purpose-built customer management and billing solution for the utilities industry, which was finalised earlier this year.

In May, AMCS also announced plans to acquire German software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Quentic.