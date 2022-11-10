Heineken to raise beer price due to 'exceptional' inflationary pressure

Heineken is set to increase the price of its kegs to the equivalent of 17c per pint due to “exceptional inflationary challenges”, the brewery told Irish publicans in a letter.
The cost-saving measure will increase the prices of all the company’s draught products including Heineken and Coors and will come into effect on December 1.
Heineken said unprecedented cost increases across its supply chain led the company to hike prices.
“We have been working hard to minimise the impacts of these increases but unfortunately we have not been able to mitigate all of them,” the company said.
Managing director of popular Dublin pubs, The Bridge 1859 and Lemon and Duke described the announcement as a “huge kick in the balls” on Twitter.
Huge kick in the balls this morning one of our major breweries has just put a simply massive price increase on. This madness has to stop. Calls will go in to reverse it but this is simply insane.— Noel Anderson (@NoelAnderson_) November 10, 2022
“This madness has to stop. Calls will go in to reverse it, but this is simply insane,” he said.
Heineken is a major brewery for Irish publicans.
The knock-on effect of Heineken’s decision could lead to pints across the board increasing between 40c and 50c as publicans already operate on tight margins, an industry source told the Irish Examiner.
They added that “war is breaking out” over the announcement.