Heineken to raise beer price due to 'exceptional' inflationary pressure

Increase will add 17c to the average price of a pint of Heineken or Coors.
Heineken to raise beer price due to 'exceptional' inflationary pressure

The price increase will come into effect on December 1.

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 12:24
Cáit Caden

Heineken is set to increase the price of its kegs to the equivalent of 17c per pint due to “exceptional inflationary challenges”, the brewery told Irish publicans in a letter.

The cost-saving measure will increase the prices of all the company’s draught products including Heineken and Coors and will come into effect on December 1.

Heineken said unprecedented cost increases across its supply chain led the company to hike prices.

“We have been working hard to minimise the impacts of these increases but unfortunately we have not been able to mitigate all of them,” the company said.

Managing director of popular Dublin pubs, The Bridge 1859 and Lemon and Duke described the announcement as a “huge kick in the balls” on Twitter. 

“This madness has to stop. Calls will go in to reverse it, but this is simply insane,” he said.

Heineken is a major brewery for Irish publicans.

The knock-on effect of Heineken’s decision could lead to pints across the board increasing between 40c and 50c as publicans already operate on tight margins, an industry source told the Irish Examiner.

They added that “war is breaking out” over the announcement.

More in this section

Glastonbury Festival 2015 - Day 2 - Worthy Farm - Pilton, Somerset Adidas to continue selling shoes designed with Kanye West, without Yeezy brand
Marks & Spencer expands food delivery service M&S shares fall 4% after warning of 'gathering storm' of costs and consumer spend      
TikTok Warehouses TikTok slashes ad sales target by €2bn after tech downturn
<p>The move follows AIB which increased rates by 0.5% on its fixed-rate products.</p>

Bank of Ireland hikes interest rates by 0.25% on its fixed-rate mortgages

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.269 s