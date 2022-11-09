TikTok slashes ad sales target by €2bn after tech downturn

Many of the world’s largest firms including Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft have reported results that largely fell short of projections, shaving hundreds of millions to billions of dollars from their market valuations
TikTok slashes ad sales target by €2bn after tech downturn

Like most social media platforms, TikTok makes most of its revenue from advertising. Picture: AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 16:57
Zheping Huang

TikTok owner ByteDance has slashed about $2bn (€2bn) off its target for 2022 ad revenue, underscoring the fallout of a global downturn that’s hammered fellow internet giants from Google to Meta.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew told a handful of employees during a recent meeting that the Chinese-owned app has slashed its ad forecast for 2022 to $10bn from at least $12bn previously, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The revision did not include smaller business segments such as e-commerce, the person added, asking to not be identified discussing private information.

The downsized ambition reflects a pullback in marketing spending worldwide as companies and consumers tighten budgets and prepare to ride out a potential recession.

Many of the world’s largest firms including Google owner Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft have reported results that largely fell short of projections, shaving hundreds of millions to billions of dollars from their market valuations.

ByteDance grew into the world’s most valuable startup on the success of apps like TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, but it is been squeezed between Beijing’s crackdown on internet firms at home and Washington’s suspicions of the services.

Concerns around how TikTok stores US user data and manages information flows between employees in China and elsewhere  resurfaced among American lawmakers and politicians as they geared up for the mid-term elections.

Like most social media platforms, TikTok makes most of its revenue from advertising.

Parent ByteDance has postponed plans for an initial public offering as investors flee riskier assets.

• Bloomberg

Read More

M&S shares fall 4% after warning of 'gathering storm' of costs and consumer spend      

More in this section

Bank of Ireland branches due to close Bank of Ireland records higher net interest income due to rising rates
Paddy Power owner Flutter raises outlook on the back of growth in the US Paddy Power owner Flutter raises outlook on the back of growth in the US
Germany-Adidas-CEO Adidas appoints boss of rival Puma as chief executive after Ye fallout
Organisation: TikTok
<p>Marks &amp; Spencer said total food sales increased 5.6% in the first half of the year, while clothing and homes sales rose 14%. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire</p>

M&S shares fall 4% after warning of 'gathering storm' of costs and consumer spend      

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s