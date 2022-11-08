Bank of Ireland sells off €1.4bn in non-performing loans

A large amount of Irish distressed mortgages are now owned or managed by foreign non-bank entities or vulture funds
For Bank of Ireland, the disposals mean its exposure to soured loans will fall to 3.7% from 5.4%, it said. 

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 19:54
Eamon Quinn

Bank of Ireland has sold off two groups of soured homeowner and landlord loans worth €1.4bn, further reducing its exposure to bad loans.     

The first deal, in Ireland, involves CarVal and Mars Capital and means the bank will sell €800m of non-performing mortgage loans belonging to homeowners and landlords, along with a small amount of other non-home loans. 

CarVal will fund the purchase and credit servicing firm Mars, after an interval, will manage the loans for borrowers. 

Bank of Ireland also said it is disposing of a further €600m of non-performing UK mortgage loans, but in this instance by way of securitisation. 

That means the bank will continue to service the loans directly for customers. 

A large amount of Irish distressed mortgages are now owned or managed by foreign non-bank entities or vulture funds, a legacy of the way banks and the Central Bank regulators here managed the fallout of the loan loans after the financial crash a decade ago. 

Meanwhile, the Government has said that it has cut its stake in AIB to 57% and has plans to sell off more of its shareholding next year. 

It sold the last of its shares in Bank of Ireland in September.

