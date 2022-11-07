Shares in Kingspan rise but are 50% down on recession fears        

In a trading update, Kingspan said that a number of its material costs may fall before the end of the year. File Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 16:01
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Kingspan rose 3.5% after the building materials giant said that the worst of its cost inflation may already have already peaked, and was set to report increased profits for the full year. 

In a trading update, the company said that a number of its material costs may fall before the end of the year and "the global backlog of orders has been reasonably stable over the past three months". It predicts it will earn trading profits of around €830m this year, compared with €755m in 2021.

Shares in Kingspan along with other building material makers have lost billions in euro in their market value as they face soaring energy prices and the recession risks facing residential and commercial markets across the EU and in Britain.        

By region, the company said that "activity in the Americas has held up reasonably well, as has Germany and the UK with softer activity elsewhere in Europe". 

The shares rose in the latest session to value Kingspan at €9.65bn. However, the shares have tumbled 50% since the start of the year, spurning hopes of a sharp recovery from the pandemic. "A feature of the current environment is the lack of visibility beyond the next short period of months," the company said in its update. 

"The sharp increases we have seen in raw material prices over the last 18 months appear to have peaked, at least for now. Certain key inputs are likely to reduce in price in the fourth quarter," it said. 

"There is still some way to go in 2022 with the seasonally important fourth quarter remaining and, accordingly, we expect to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €830m, significantly ahead of the €755m recorded in 2021," the company said.  

By division, insulation sales, light and air, roofing and waterproofing, as well as water and energy all posted sales increases.

