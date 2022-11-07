Granite Digital acquires Dublin firm Continuum

Cork firm aims to increase revenues to more than €10m this year
Granite Digital acquires Dublin firm Continuum

Colin Meagle, Founder of Continuum, and Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 09:45
Alan Healy

Cork firm Granite Digital has acquired digital agency Continuum in a move that should increase its revenues by 35% to more than €10m for 2022.

It is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the company as it has expanded. Headquartered in Dublin, Continuum also has offices in New York. The acquisition will boost Granite's global reach adding over 100 clients from across Ireland, the UK, the US, South America and Asia.

Established 20 years ago, Continuum offered digital services such as strategy, user experience design, web development, high-volume eCommerce websites and Search Engine Optimisation. Their client base includes the IDA, Tesco Mobile, Nissan and CPA. 

Earlier this year, Granite acquired Dublin-based Willows Consulting into its business. It has also acquired 11 other Irish digital services businesses in recent years including Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.

Continuum CEO Colin Meagle said: “From beginning as a home attic start-up in 2002 to now joining the Granite Digital Group, is something I am greatly proud of. We are excited about the many benefits this acquisition will bring to our clients and partners. 

Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital said Continuum has been on their radar for years. "Continuum also bring a fresh and unique perspective, particularly around client growth opportunities in international markets," he said.

"This will allow us to strengthen what we deliver to our existing clients and will undoubtedly aid us as we look to accelerate our expansion plans at home and abroad."

