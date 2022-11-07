Granite Digital acquires Dublin firm Continuum

Cork firm Granite Digital has acquired digital agency Continuum in a move that should increase its revenues by 35% to more than €10m for 2022.

It is the latest in a series of acquisitions by the company as it has expanded. Headquartered in Dublin, Continuum also has offices in New York. The acquisition will boost Granite's global reach adding over 100 clients from across Ireland, the UK, the US, South America and Asia.