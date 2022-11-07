Record passenger numbers fly Ryanair to €1.4bn profit

Revenue more than tripled to €6.6bn during the six months and Ryanair carried 95.1 million passengers, a jump of 143%
Record passenger numbers fly Ryanair to €1.4bn profit

The airline said that pre-tax profit had reached €1.4bn, up from a loss of €100m in the same period a year ago. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 08:01
PA

Ryanair has swung back to a more than billion-euro profit despite ballooning costs as the business recovered from the pandemic in the first half of the financial year.

The airline said that pre-tax profit had reached €1.4bn, up from a loss of €100m in the same period a year ago.

The business said it had carried a record number of passengers in the second quarter of the year and that each ticket was around 14% more expensive on average than before the pandemic during the period.

Revenue more than tripled to €6.6bn during the six months and Ryanair carried 95.1 million passengers, a jump of 143%.

More in this section

NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork by 2025 NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork by 2025
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Stripe to cut 1,000 jobs due to economic pressures  Stripe to cut 1,000 jobs due to economic pressures 
Musk Twitter

Twitter employees deserve 'respect', says Taoiseach

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s