Record passenger numbers fly Ryanair to €1.4bn profit

Ryanair has swung back to a more than billion-euro profit despite ballooning costs as the business recovered from the pandemic in the first half of the financial year.
The airline said that pre-tax profit had reached €1.4bn, up from a loss of €100m in the same period a year ago.
The business said it had carried a record number of passengers in the second quarter of the year and that each ticket was around 14% more expensive on average than before the pandemic during the period.
Revenue more than tripled to €6.6bn during the six months and Ryanair carried 95.1 million passengers, a jump of 143%.