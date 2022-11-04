Twitter staff worldwide vent frustrations as Musk moves to axe staff    

Twitter temporarily closed its offices worldwide, including in Ireland, and cut workers' access to internal systems on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email about whether they were being laid off.

The move follows a week of chaos and uncertainty about the company's future under new owner Elon Musk.

Mr Musk, the world's richest person, is looking to cut around 3,700 Twitter staff, or about half the workforce, as he seeks to slash costs and impose a demanding new work ethic, according to internal plans.

Mr Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a "hellscape." However, his reassurances have failed to prevent major advertisers from threatening to withdraw from the platform.

Brands pause advertising on Twitter

Volkswagen has recommended its brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice in the wake of Mr Musk's takeover, it said. Its comments echoed similar remarks from other firms, including General Motors and General Mills.

A member of security staff at Twitter's European headquarters in Dublin told reporters that nobody was coming into the office on Friday and employees had been told to stay home. Another member of security staff locked the revolving doors.

A class action lawsuit in the US was filed on Thursday against Twitter by its employees, who argued the company was conducting mass layoffs without providing the required 60-day advance notice.

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much.



So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

Mr Musk blamed civil rights activists' pressure on advertisers for a "massive drop in revenue" in a tweet on Friday morning. "Extremely messed up! They're [civil right groups] trying to destroy free speech in America."

Some staff tweeted they lost access to work email before receiving an official notice, which they took as a sign they had been laid off.

Twitter's "curation" team, which is responsible for "highlighting and contextualizing the best events and stories that unfold on Twitter", has been axed, employees said on the platform.

Employees at Twitter's European headquarters in Dublin were told to stay home today, Friday. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Employees of Twitter Blue, the premium subscription that Musk is bolstering, were also let go. "Just to be clear, he fired the team working on this," the employee said.

"Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack," tweeted a user. Twitter employees vented their frustrations about the layoffs on the social network, using the hashtag #OneTeam.

User Rachel Bonn tweeted: "Last Thursday in the SF [San Francisco] office, really the last day Twitter was Twitter. 8 months pregnant and have a 9 month old. Just got cut off from laptop access."

Responding to the #OneTeam thread, Twitter's head of safety and integrity Yoel Roth said: "Tweeps: My DMs [direct message routes] are always open to you. Tell me how I can help."