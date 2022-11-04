NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork by 2025

The jobs announcement comes as the multinational opens its new international headquarters in Cork
NetApp's first international headquarters is based at Cork City’s evolving South Docks.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 12:00
Cáit Caden

Cloud software company NetApp announced plans to create 500 new jobs in Cork by 2025 as it opens its new international headquarters in the city's docklands.

NetApp has filled 100 of these roles so far at its Cork base and aims to hire 200 people by the end of next year.

“Cork has become the global hub of choice for international headquarters of technology companies, home to over 100 technology companies,” said Debra McCowan, executive vice-president at NetApp.

The available positions range from early career to senior level, spanning engineering and technology roles to finance, sales, recruitment, and product management, including multilingual roles.

The company said it was offering flexible and hybrid working arrangements to its employees as well as wellbeing days, no-meetings days and paid volunteer days.

The data management multinational is headquartered in San José, California. It was founded in 1992. Its clients include Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca and animation studio DreamWorks.

Its international headquarters in Ireland will be used for its commercial, sales, and technology operations.

“NetApp’s decision to establish its international headquarters is terrific news for the South West region and indeed Ireland,” said Mary Buckley, interim chief executive at IDA Ireland.

The company claims its new facility is Ireland’s “largest and most ambitious urban regeneration project”.

'Rich talent pool'

“The rich talent pool available here in Ireland will allow us to advance our hybrid cloud strategy and deliver innovative new services to our customers and partners,” said Cesar Cernuda, president at NetApp.

NetApp said a leading reason why it chose Cork for its international base was due to the 40,000 students emerging from the county’s two universities.

The jobs announcement follows plans by two other tech companies, Stripe and Twitter, to slim down staff numbers.

Stripe announced it plans to cut 1,000 jobs to make the company “leaner” as it became impacted by growing economic pressures.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Twitter’s new and controversial owner, announced he would slash the social media’s workforce by half.

It is unclear yet how Irish employees with the firm will be impacted by the cutbacks.

The envy of many countries, Ireland's tech sector enters an uncertain future

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

