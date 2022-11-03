Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Kepak Group, The Teaching Council, Avolon, Principal Connections, Grafton Group and aCGT Vector.

Flor Healy has been appointed to the board of Irish food company Kepak Group as a non-executive director. Flor is an influential figure in the food sector and highly experienced in leading innovation and navigating strategic challenges. He recently retired as CEO of family-owned UK food manufacturer and Ginsters owner, Samworth Brothers, a role he held since 2018 where he showed significant leadership, particularly during the global health pandemic. Prior to Samworth Brothers, Mr Flor spent over 30 years working across various divisions of Kerry Foods and previously held the role of CEO for 14 years leading various brands including Cheesestrings, Richmond and Mattesons.

Dr Lynn Ramsey has been appointed as director of The Teaching Council, the professional standards body for the teaching profession, effective in February 2023. She will succeed Tomás Ó Ruairc, who is set to become Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Education. Dr Ramsey will join from the Irish Universities Association, where she is director of MicroCreds, the national lifelong learning framework for accredited micro-credential qualifications. She holds a PhD in EU law from University of Glasgow, a Masters of Education from TCD and has held senior roles in universities in Scotland and Northern Ireland. She was director of Equality, D&I at Letterkenny IT.

Doug Keatinge has joined Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, as head of communications. He will be responsible for leading Avolon’s corporate and financial communications. Doug has over 20 years’ experience in public relations and journalism, most recently as a partner at PR consultancy Murray Group. Doug has also worked as a journalist for Irish broadcaster RTÉ and Bloomberg, and in investor relations and strategy roles for Digicel and LEK Consulting. “Avolon has always had an exciting story to tell and I’m very pleased that Doug is joining us to support the next stage of our journey,” said Andy Cronin, CEO of Avolon.



Mark Middleton has been appointed as partner with executive search firm Principal Connections, the Irish Office of Agilium Worldwide. He joined in early 2018 as a practice leader specialising in high-level executive and senior management appointments from head of function to CEO and board level. He was previously an associate director with a boutique recruitment firm for five years while previously he was divisional manager for sister company, Executive Connections. He began his early career in financial services working with Dolmen Securities (now Cantor Fitzgerald) and Goodbody Stockbrokers (now AIB) before subsequently joining Bank of Ireland Asset Management (now State Street Global Advisors).

Eric Born has been appointed as CEO of hardware firm Grafton Group, owner of Woodie's and Chadwicks, replacing long-serving CEO Gavin Slark. A Swiss national, Mr Born, 52, brings a wealth of experience to the role having been CEO of Swissport International AG, the aviation services provider, and CEO of Wincanton, a provider of supply chain solutions in UK and Ireland. He was formerly president, West & South Europe, of Gategroup, the airline catering provider, and in the decade prior to that he held a variety of senior roles in the retail sector in Switzerland and the UK. He was a director of Serco Group and John Menzies.

Dr Tony Holohan has been appointed as chairman of the strategic advisory board of Irish cell therapy company aCGT Vector. In July, Dr Holohan retired as chief medical officer in the Department of Health in Ireland, having led the State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has also appointed Dr Aine Adams as head of cell therapy (manufacturing, science and technology). Dr Adams joins from Takeda’s cell therapy division. aCGT Vector is developing a network of cell therapy deployment pods in cancer hospitals, with St James’s Hospital in Dublin as its first operational facility. The pods can be dropped in, or driven on, to a hospital campus.