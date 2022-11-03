Price increases in response to inflation boost Glanbia revenues

Kilkenny food ingredients and protein powder firm raises guidance for 2022
Price increases in response to inflation boost Glanbia revenues

Glanbia MD Siobhán Talbot: 'Revenue growth was primarily driven by pricing actions in response to unprecedented inflation.'

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 08:34
Alan Healy

A 20% increase in prices across its group in response to inflation helped Glanbia raise revenues by more than 23% this year.

In an update, the food ingredients firm said consumption trends in the food sector continued to be resilient but said revenue growth was primarily a result of price increases.

Its Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) division which includes its Slimfast and protein products like-for-like revenue growth of 14.4% while its Nutritional Solutions (NS) division, which produces dairy and food ingredient products grew by 14.5%.

Based on the results, Glanbia updated its guidance that adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the continuing Group is expected to grow 10% to 13% on a constant currency for the full year. Should the current foreign exchange rate be sustained for the remainder of 2022, the reported full-year adjusted EPS growth would be expected to be in a range of 26% to 29%.

Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director said the momentum in the first six months has been sustained through the third quarter. 

"Consumption trends continue to be resilient across the performance nutrition and healthy lifestyle brand portfolios in GPN. Revenue growth was primarily driven by pricing actions in response to unprecedented inflation," she said.

"The global macro-economic environment continues to be challenging and we are monitoring consumption and inflation trends closely. The strength of our platforms in better nutrition, supported by the combination of pricing actions taken and operational efficiencies achieved, gives us continued confidence that we will deliver strong full-year EBITA growth."

