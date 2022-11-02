Mediahuis acquires price comparison website Switcher

Mediahuis acquires price comparison website Switcher

Last month Mediahuise acquired car sales website carzone.ie for a reported €30m.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 10:07
Alan Healy

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis has acquired the price comparison website Switcher.ie adding it to a growing list of digital offerings.

Switcher allows users to compare prices for broadband, energy, mobile, money and mortgage products. Last month Mediahuis acquired car sales website carzone.ie for a reported €30m.

Carl Gaywood, Director at Switcher said they were proud to have helped thousands of Irish consumers make informed decisions about their finances. 

"Mediahuis share the same vision, culture, ethos and values that have made Switcher the success it has been so far.” 

Xavier van Leeuwe, CEO Mediahuis Marketplaces said the acquisition of Switcher supports their determination to grow their business in online comparison. 

"The quality of the Switcher platform and brand is truly outstanding. We have full confidence that the combination of Carl’s highly skilled team and our media expertise will pave the way for Switcher’s success as the clear number one in the Irish comparison market," 

Along with the Independent titles, the Mediahuis group also includes the Sunday World, the Belfast Telegraph and 11 regional titles.

