Drug giant GSK lifts 2022 forecast again after stronger than expected quarter

Earnings were driven by high sales of the company's shingles vaccine Shingrix
Previously in July, GSK had predicted that 2022 sales would rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 13% to 15%

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 08:03
Natalie Grover

GSK HAS smashed analysts' estimates for third-quarter earnings, driven by higher sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine, Shingrix.

This quarter, Shingrix blew past expectations by generating sales of €884m compared to the GSK-compiled consensus of €796m.

Although demand for the vaccine suffered as adult immunisations took a hit during the first pandemic years, sales have rebounded as Covid-19 pressures have eased.

The British drugmaker, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines months after executing a rehaul of the business with the spinoff of its consumer health unit, also reported stronger than expected quarterly sales in the quarter ended September 30.

The company raised its forecast once again for 2022. It now expects sales to rise between 8% and 10% and adjusted operating profit to increase by 15% to 17%, excluding any contributions from the company's Covid-19 solutions business.

Previously in July, GSK had predicted that 2022 sales would rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 13% to 15%, boosting a forecast for 2022 guidance issued in February.

- Reuters

