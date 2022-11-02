Wizz Air plans to grow by 35% as travel demand holds up

Budget airline Wizz Air said it planned to grow its capacity by 35% in the six months to the end of March as demand for travel remained strong despite the pressure on household budgets from inflation.
"So far we are seeing no indication of a drop in demand so we remain confident," chief executive Jozsef Varadi said.
The planned 35% growth in capacity is compared to pre-pandemic levels, meaning Wizz will join larger low-cost rival Ryanair as one of the few European airlines to exceed their pre-Covid size.
Hungary-based Wizz posted core earnings for its seasonally strong June-September quarter of €374m.
That represented a recovery from the previous period when staff shortages at airports dragged the airline to a loss.
Overall, the airline posted an operating loss of €63.8m for the March to September half.
-Reuters