Wizz Air plans to grow by 35% as travel demand holds up

Wizz Air will join larger low-cost rival Ryanair as one of the few European airlines to exceed their pre-Covid size.
Hungary-based Wizz posted core earnings for its seasonally strong June-September quarter of €374m. Photo: Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 07:57
Sarah Young

Budget airline Wizz Air said it planned to grow its capacity by 35% in the six months to the end of March as demand for travel remained strong despite the pressure on household budgets from inflation.

"So far we are seeing no indication of a drop in demand so we remain confident," chief executive Jozsef Varadi said.

The planned 35% growth in capacity is compared to pre-pandemic levels, meaning Wizz will join larger low-cost rival Ryanair as one of the few European airlines to exceed their pre-Covid size.

Hungary-based Wizz posted core earnings for its seasonally strong June-September quarter of €374m.

That represented a recovery from the previous period when staff shortages at airports dragged the airline to a loss. 

Overall, the airline posted an operating loss of €63.8m for the March to September half.

-Reuters 

