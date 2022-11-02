Next sales better than expected despite cost-of-living-crisis

Next is maintaining its full year profit forecast of €978m.
Next sales better than expected despite cost-of-living-crisis

Next has around 500 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 07:37
Katie Linsell

Clothing and homeware chain Next held its profit guidance steady and said that sales heading into the final months of the year are slightly better than expected.

Full-price sales rose 0.4% during the third quarter, compared to the same time a year earlier as consumers increasingly become more selective when shopping for clothes and homewares. 

The British retailer said sales improved during the period as temperatures dropped and consumers bought heavier weight products.

Next is maintaining its full year profit forecast of €978m.

Considered a bellwether for the health of the high street, Next has issued two profit warnings this year as soaring inflation and the devaluation of the pound undermines consumer confidence. 

Shoppers are reining in spending on fashion and furniture as costs rise for everything from food to energy with prices in British shops now at the highest rate since at least 2005.

Next has around 500 stores in the UK and Ireland and a large domestic and international online division selling its own range of fashion, as well as third-party brands. 

It also uses its infrastructure network to help rival brands sell their goods online.

The shares have fallen 39% this year.

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Almost 300,000 new current accounts opened this year in Ireland Watchdog urges KBC and Ulster Bank customers to switch before accounts are 'frozen'
Virus Outbreak Vaccine Pfizer predicts Covid-19 vaccines will remain 'multi-billion-dollar revenue generators'
Johnson & Johnson to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $17bn Johnson & Johnson to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $17bn
Book Publishing Antitrust

Penguin's $2.2bn takeover of Simon & Schuster stopped after legal fight over authors

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s