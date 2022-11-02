Watchdog urges KBC and Ulster Bank customers to switch before accounts are 'frozen'

The competition watchdog has issued a fresh warning to customers of banks that are exiting the Republic to switch, especially as Ulster Bank plans to close accounts in the coming weeks.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have again urged customers of KBC and Ulster Bank to switch their accounts to a new bank as the deadline draws closer, but many people are experiencing difficulties moving.

“Ulster Bank have indicated they will start freezing certain accounts in the coming weeks so consumers could lose access to their money if they haven’t completed their switch,” said Kevin O’Brien, CCPC Commission member.

Ulster Bank will enforce non-operational markers on accounts on November 4. The bank recently extended this deadline as the original date chosen was October 8.

New research by the watchdog showed 60% have experienced challenges during the switching process. Transferring direct debits and payments continued to be the most significant issue for customers going through the switching process.

A further 10% reported difficulties in accessing in-person support. Meanwhile, many switchers are not using and are not aware of the Central Bank’s Switching Code.

The CCPC also found that 52% of consumers who have their main account with Ulster Bank or KBC have opened a new account, while almost two-thirds of Ulster Bank customers who plan on switching expect to have done so within the next month.

“We’re very glad to see that most consumers have taken some action towards moving their current account, however we would strongly encourage consumers to try and complete the process as soon as possible so they don’t experience any banking issues over the Christmas period,” said Mr O’Brien.

The research by the CCPC consists of 500 interviews among existing current account customers, and current account customers that left in the last six months, of Ulster Bank and KBC. This is the second wave of this survey as the first part was published in June.

In terms of switching preference, the research showed AIB is leading the way by a slim margin compared to Permanent TSB and Bank of Ireland switching levels. Branch location remains the most common reason for selecting a new provider, according to the CCPC.