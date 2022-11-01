Johnson & Johnson to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $17bn

Abiomed makes Imeplla heart pumps — small devices that are threaded through arteries into the heart to help it move blood through the body
J&J is planning to spin off its consumer unit next year and is looking to focus on higher returns from its pharmaceutical and medical technology divisions. 

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 14:57
Madison Muller

Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s biggest makers of medical devices, said it will purchase Abiomed for over $17bn (€17.2bn), building on its portfolio of technology to assist heart function.

Abiomed makes almost all of its money through the sale of Imeplla heart pumps — small devices that are threaded through arteries into the heart to help it move blood through the body. 

In general, Impella devices are used when a patient’s heart is not pumping enough blood to oxygenate the body, to increase the rate of blood flow, or for a patient undergoing a high-risk heart surgery, to help the heart function during the procedure.

Abiomed has a “monopoly position in mechanical circulatory support, an extensive product pipeline, and was expected to return to mid-teens revenue growth in the outyears” as a stand-alone company, said Marie Thibault, an analyst at BTIG, in a research note. 

The company was founded as Applied Biomedical in 1981 by David Lederman with the goal of creating the first artificial heart. He took it public in 1987 and stepped down in 2004 to make way for current chief executive Michael Minogue, a former General Electric executive and Desert Storm veteran. 

Mr Minogue plans to retire after the deal with J&J closes, at which time chief commercial officer Andrew Greenfield will take the helm as Abiomed’s president. The Abiomed purchase is the first big deal for J&J’s Joaquin Duato, who took over as the company’s CEO in January. 

He has been at the company for roughly three decades and was the architect behind the company’s break-up. In an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year, Mr Duato said that J&J must put more resources into developing medical technologies of the future.

“This is a unique moment deeply rooted in the commitment to our credo that has set Johnson & Johnson apart for well over a century,” Mr Duato told investors on an earnings call. 

Mr Duato said that the deal between the two companies will “complement Abiomed’s capabilities” and move J&J into higher-growth markets, while accelerating near and long-term sales and earnings growth.

Abiomed had $937m in cash and zero debt as of the end of September. Its sale price to J&J corresponds to an enterprise cash value of about $16.6bn, the companies said. The transaction will take place through a tender offer and is expected to be completed by the end of March.

J&J chief financial officer Joseph Wolk told investors that the deal would be neutral or slightly negative for earnings in the first year, then add 5 cents a share to income starting in 2024 and more after that.

Device saves patient’s life in first of its kind heart op

Bloomberg

