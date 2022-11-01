Cork based home energy firm E-volv plans to create 50 jobs

Cork based home energy firm E-volv announced plans to create 50 jobs over the next two years.

The new jobs announcement is part of the company’s overall expansion plan costing up to €500,000.

“We have very exciting plans to grow the business over the coming years and add jobs in Cork and Dublin,” said company co-founder Jim McCoy.

E-volv was set up in early 2022 by Mike Cody and Mr McCoy and is based in Douglas, Cork City.

The company provides consultation for customers to decide what energy products best suit their needs and budget. E-volv then installs these products such solar panels.

The company aims to save customers up to 60% on their home energy costs.

“Homes and businesses now have more options over how they heat their property, how they retain the heat in the building through greater efficiency, and how they control it with greater ease,” said company CEO and co-founder Mr Cody.

“People however are looking at ways to do things better and how they can reduce costs and that is where we can help,” he added.

E-volv is also planning to launch its own dedicated switcher service in the coming weeks. It claims that customers can save up to €1,000 per year on their energy bills by using this service.