Budweiser-maker says beer proving resilient to inflation

The world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings as beer sales accelerated and raised its 2022 outlook to the top end of its previous forecast range.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks between July and September, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa.