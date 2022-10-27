Parent company of Brown Thomas posts record pre-tax profits 

Brown Thomas Arnotts operates the stores in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Galway, was sold as part of the sale of the Selfridges group to Thai-headquartered Central Group and Austrian Signa Holding last December in a deal worth a reported €4.7bn.
Parent company of Brown Thomas posts record pre-tax profits 

XXjob 02/02/2016 STOCK IMAGES Brown Thomas sign, Patrick Street, Cork.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 14:07
Gordon Deegan

Parent company of Brown Thomas and Arnotts posted record pre-tax profits of almost €9m in its latest earnings update, rebounding from having to close for extended periods during the pandemic.

The company Brown Thomas Arnotts recorded revenues of €254m in the 12 months to the end of January this year, up from €158m during the same period previously.

The directors said that “during the pandemic, management took decisive action to provide financial resilience and further flexibility to manage the uncertainty in light of the adverse impact on liquidity and profitability”.

The accounts revealed that the business received €8.3m in government Covid-19 Wage Subsidy support payments during the year and this followed more than €6m in Covid-19 Wage subsidy payments in 2021.

A dividend of €300,000 was paid out in July last year and a further dividend of €800,000 was paid by the directors on May 2022.

Brown Thomas Arnotts operates the stores in Cork, Limerick, Dublin and Galway, was sold as part of the sale of the Selfridges group to Thai-headquartered Central Group and Austrian Signa Holding last December in a deal worth a reported €4.7bn.

The directors said that despite challenges, the company is set up “for a long, profitable, and sustainable future”.

A breakdown of revenues show that €218m was recorded in retail sales and €34m from concession income.

At the end of January this year, the group had shareholder funds of €115m that included accumulated profits of €65m.

The group’s cash funds increased from €53m to €64m.

The company employs over 1,000 people with most of these people hired in part-time positions.

Staff costs this year increased by €12.2m to reach €47m.

More in this section

Bulmer's maker C&C post 'resilient' half year earnings, but 'challenges' threaten growth Bulmer's maker C&C post 'resilient' half year earnings, but 'challenges' threaten growth
Election 2022 Misinformation Tech Facebook parent Meta reports Q3 revenue decline
Flight price rises Heathrow says it will take years to reach full recovery
UK Petrol Prices Hit New Record as Protesters Stage Go-Slow

Shell and TotalEnergies post bumper profits

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s