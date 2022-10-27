Bulmer's maker C&C post 'resilient' half year earnings, but 'challenges' threaten growth

Bulmers maker C&C expressed concerns that increases in interest rates to counter inflation may dampen consumer spending, as the company posts “resilient” half year results.

In its latest earnings report, the company posted profits of €55m, up from €15.5m in 2021, reflecting the resumption of pre-Covid levels of trading, however the company is concerned about the impact new headwinds will have on its business for the rest of the year.

“The outlook for H2 is challenging with inflationary pressures on our own margins as well as those of our customers, and the cost of living pressures on the consumer environment in the near-term,” said C&C Group CEO David Forde.

Further pressure will be put on households today as the ECB are expected to raise interests rates by a further 0.75%, making it the third interest rate hike this year to try and stifle inflation.

In addition to rate hikes, the company said other headwinds, including the impact the war in Ukraine is having on supply chains, are causing problems. C&C said it remains uncertain whether “product price increases continue to mitigate input price inflation”.

The company posted positive earnings for its Irish business this year despite growing economic concerns.

Net revenue for its Irish business increased by 30.5% to €150.7m, driven by the re-opening of the economy. Its operating profit for Ireland also increased by 129% to €19m with margins growing to 12.6% from 7.2% last year.

“A better channel mix as a consequence of the removal of trade restrictions, alongside the introduction of Minimum Unit Pricing (MUP) has helped in improving margins year-on-year despite inflationary cost pressures being faced by the business,” the company said.

Due to the MUP, Bulmers performed “resiliently”. “We believe this is a reflection of the strength of the brand, its special affinity with Irish consumers and the work undertaken to optimise its position before the introduction of MUP,” the company said.

Overall branded revenues for the company grew 28% as restrictions lifted, with flat margins reflecting the impact of higher input costs and marketing spend. Distribution revenues also grew 41%.

Davy Stockbrokers lowered its FY 2024 EBIT forecast for C&C from €122m to €104m, due to the uncertainty around the UK consumer and economy.