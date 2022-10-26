Dromoland Castle boosts revenues as returning tourists help increase room rates              

Revenues at the company that operates the five-star Dromoland Castle in Co Clare are set to double this year, as room rates rise.

The business has performed "strongly" in 2022 and achieved record average room rates of €700 in July, general manager Mark Nolan said.

Mr Nolan was commenting on new accounts which show that Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd last year posted a pre-tax profit of €891,240. It had posted a loss of €3.3m in the first year of the pandemic in 2020.

The business — which also operates the Inn at Dromoland — returned to profit after revenues increased by 68% to over €12.1m.

The hotel reopened to guests in early June in 2021 after a Covid-enforced closure over the previous months.

US visitors

Chief financial officer Joe Hughes said that the projected doubling in revenues was based on a full 12 months and has been driven by the return of US visitors, who accounted for 60% of all guests.

The business had also been boosted by 'staycationers' with many Irish people choosing to holiday at home.

Mr Hughes said the Government Covid-19 wage support subsidies were very important to the business. Some €4.96m of the €6m in Government grants the business received comprised Covid-19 wage support payments.

Mr Nolan said that 2023 was "looking good”, but he added that like other hotel businesses, it was facing challenges with inflation, soaring energy costs and the increase in the Vat rate in March.

Mr Nolan said that the hotel is doing its best to make the hotel industry an attractive career option. He said that the business will have invested €4m in the hotel this year, after spending €750,000 last year.

Revenue from rooms last year more than doubled from €2.87m to €5.8m, while food and drink revenues increased from over €3m to €4.67m.

Staff numbers increased from 179 to 315 people, and staff costs totalled €8.24m.