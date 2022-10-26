IDA chief Martin Shanahan to join Grant Thornton

Martin Shanahan, who has stepped down as chief executive at the IDA, has been appointed partner at Grant Thornton Ireland.

He will start the new job as head of the group's Industry and foreign direct investment operations after completing a period of gardening leave from the Government agency.

Grant Thornton managing partner Michael McAteer said the appointment of Mr Shanahan who had led two agencies, the IdA and Forfás, was "a clear statement" to expand its "growth plans in Ireland and internationally.

"His career path to date demonstrates his versatility and proven delivery as a leader, and also shows why his skills, capabilities and experience are a strong and complementary fit for Grant Thornton as Head of Industry and FDI, and our vision to transform professional services," said Mr McAteer.

The appointment marks his official resignation from the IDA and comes after Mr Shanahan had said in June he planned to leave the agency by early next year.

Mr Shanahan, who is set to take up the new role in 2023, said Grant Thornton's operations are "hugely impressive and a real success story".

"I look forward to being part of this entrepreneurial team, to help realise Grant Thornton’s ambition to be the international advisor of choice for FDI and the first port of call for companies coming to and operating in Ireland," he said.

The IDA yesterday named executive director Mary Buckley as its interim chief executive, saying it had launched an international recruitment process to fill the top job.

“Martin has steered IDA through some of the most difficult challenges that it has faced in its history, from driving economic recovery to international tax changes, the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, a global pandemic and more recent global geopolitical and economic challenges,” IDA chairman Frank Ryan said.