Cadbury-maker Mondelez to invest €600m in sustainable cocoa sourcing

Cadbury chocolate-maker Mondelez doubled down on sustainable cocoa sourcing by pledging to spend an additional $600m (€602m) by 2030 on efforts to combat child labour, farmer poverty and deforestation in cocoa.

The move will bring its total spend on cocoa sustainability since 2012 to $1bn (€1bn) and comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressures to clean up their global supply chains.