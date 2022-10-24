Blasted Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline faces insurance dilemma

Underwriters may dispute any claim on the grounds that the damage was an act of self-sabotage, or of war, neither of which are generally covered by insurance.
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in Lubmin, Germany

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 19:21
Jonathan Saul and Carolyn Cohn

With the mystery of the blasts that destroyed undersea gas pipelines between Russia and Germany unsolved, Nord Stream 1's insurers and reinsurers are grappling with how to respond to hundreds of millions of euros in potential claims.

Munich Re and syndicates within the Lloyd's of London market are among the major underwriters for Nord Stream 1, industry sources with knowledge of the situation said, adding that it was unclear whether they would renew its cover.

If the insurance is not renewed, the prospect of the pipeline bringing gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea ever being repaired and restarted becomes more remote.

Even before leaks were found, supplies via Nord Stream 1 had been halted as a result of a dispute over Western sanctions on Russia, while the newly-built Nord Stream 2 pipeline had not started commercial deliveries.

While a claim has not yet been made for the damage and disruption to the pipeline, sources told Reuters, Nord Stream 1's underwriters may dispute any submitted claim on the grounds that the damage was an act of self-sabotage, or of war, neither of which are generally covered by insurance.

Amid speculation as to who was behind the alleged sabotage that severed the pipelines at the centre of an energy crisis prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Danish police said last week the damage to Nord Stream 1 was caused by powerful blasts.

While damage itself would not necessarily affect the renewal of a property policy, insurers might ask for more premium, said Tim Shepherd, a litigation partner at Mayer Brown.

For the underwriters of the pipeline system, which Nord Stream's website says was built with €7.8bn of investment, the stakes are high.

