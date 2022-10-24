MediaHuis acquires CarZone website from Auto Trader

€30m deal adds to the company's growing motoring website segment
MediaHuis acquires CarZone website from Auto Trader

Carzone has been part of the Auto Trader Group for nearly 20 years.

Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 08:15
Alan Healy

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis has acquired motoring website Carzone for a reported €30m.

It adds to the firms growing list of motoring websites. Mediahuis, formerly Independent News & Media,  acquired CarsIreland.ie and Cartell.ie in 2020.

Carzone was founded in 1998 and was one of the first online motoring marketplaces. It also publishes data on consumer buying trends.

"Carzone has been part of the Auto Trader Group for nearly 20 years, and I want to thank the whole Carzone team for their hard work during that time," Nathan Coe, Chief Executive Officer of CarZone's current owners, Auto Trader, said.

"We remain focused on our strategy in the UK, which is to grow our marketplace and establish the products and technology to enable retailers to do more of the car buying journey online, on Auto Trader."

Xavier van Leeuwe, CEO Mediahuis Marketplaces said: “We are delighted to welcome the Carzone team into the Mediahuis group. The Carzone brand has a long-standing and incredible track record in the Irish automotive space."

"The culture of excellence of its employees is a significant addition to the expertise within our group. Adding to our existing CarsIreland.ie and Cartell.ie brands, Mediahuis will present an unrivalled of fering to the entire Irish motor industry, manufacturers, retailers and consumers alike, allowing us to build the business that will lead the industry in years to come."

