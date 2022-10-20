Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with HCS, Ogier, MedoSync, Granite Digital, ShinAwiL and Connelly Partners.

Gary Frehill has been appointed as head of cloud solutions with HCS, a provider securely managed IT, telecoms and productivity services, based in Waterford. He will lead the rollout and continued development of HCS’ ITC Solutions programme in partnership with Microsoft. He has spent over 20 years working in IT, business acquisition and cyber security. He previously worked as a private cloud business development manager in Radius Technologies, optimising customers’ cloud strategies. He also spent 15 years with An Garda Síochána, working on IT fraud and investigation. He has also worked with Business IT Solutions, where he generated new leads and created long-term business value for clients.

Dasha Kuts has joined law firm Ogier global's sustainable investment consulting team in Dublin. The firm provides legal advice on BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Irish, Jersey and Luxembourg law, with networks also in Beijing, Hong Kong, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo. Dasha brings more than 15 years of experience in impact investing, ESG reporting and compliance. She has held senior roles with Enabling Qapital and with MicroVest Capital Management. She is the founder of and advisor to the Central Asian Institute of Directors, leading training and ESG reporting. She holds an MSc in Finance from UCD, and an MSc in Economics from The Johns Hopkins University in Maryland, USA.

Riko Scandelius has joined the advisory board of Irish medtech start-up MedoSync, which provides a secure platform that integrates hospital and insurer systems. A former Bupa director, Riko brings a wealth of experience of medical insurance and healthcare payments. His roles with Bupa UK Insurance included director of operations, director of healthcare payments and head of benefits management. He has also served on the boards of Healthcode, and as board chair with CCSD (Clinical Coding and Schedule Development Group, which sets industry standard codes for medical billing for the UK independent health market). He holds an MSc in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University.

Ivan Adriel de Silva has been appointed as growth and strategy director with Granite Digital, a digital services agency based in Cork. He will guide Granite’s growing team and lead software experimentation on future tech such as AI, Metaverse, VR, IoT. He was previously CEO of Connector, the agency acquired by Granite Digital in 2017, producing online campaigns for VW, Sony, Huawei, L’Oreal, Bank of Ireland and mytaxi. He holds a Masters in Digital Innovation Management from Hyper Island, a Masters of Creativity alumni from Cannes Lions, and a Data Analysis diploma from General Assembly. He has also been awarded an Innovation and Strategy Executive specialisation from Harvard University.

Niall Murphy has been appointed as head of business and legal affairs with Dublin-based TV and film production company ShinAwiL. He joins from his role as head of business affairs at Treasure Entertainment, where he spent a total of three years. He previously spent over a decade as a business analyst and project manager in the financial services industry, including stints at ABN Amro, Credit Suisse and SumiTumo Mitsui. He was also the founder of industry news publication Scannain. ShinAwiL is due to release feature film The Miracle Club, the TV Drama Clean Sweep, and the new series of Dancing With The Stars and Home of the Year on RTÉ.

Eoin Welsh has been appointed as creative director of advertising agency Connelly Partners Dublin. He joins the agency having spent the last 30 years working in South Africa with agencies including Oglivy, TBWA and Havas Worldwide where he was the agency’s chief creative officer. A recipient of a Cannes Lion, Loerie and AMASA Media awards, he has also served on international award juries including Cannes Lions and The New York Festivals. “Eoin is a rockstar hire for us. It’s not just his creative work and credentials which are impressive, he totally embraces our ‘defiantly human’ approach and ego-free culture,” says Steve Connelly, founder and president of Connelly Partners.