Luxury bag maker Hermes sees no sales slowdown  

Birkin bag maker Hermes flagged plans to hike prices by 5% to 10% in 2023 on rising costs and currency fluctuations, much more than in the past, after a sharp rise in sales over the third quarter with no signs of any slowdown yet.

Echoing upbeat comments earlier this month by rival Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes brushed off concerns that the industry's post-pandemic boom could be cooling due to a looming recession, as US shoppers took advantage of the dollar's strength in Europe and China rebounded sharply.