Nestlé pushes through largest price hikes in decades

The maker of Nespresso coffee and Purina pet food said it expects full-year revenue growth of about 8%, the top end of its previous forecast range.
Nestlé pushes through largest price hikes in decades

Concerns have been rising that branded consumer companies could start to lose market share to cheaper private label manufacturers as cash-strapped shoppers cut costs. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 07:43
Dasha Afanasieva

Nestlé sales are surging as the world’s largest food maker pushes through the largest price increases in decades, overcoming the first fall in volume for years.

The maker of Nespresso coffee and Purina pet food said it expects full-year revenue growth of about 8%, the top end of its previous forecast range.

The volume of goods sold started to ease in the third quarter as Nestlé raises prices. Until now, consumers have been willing to absorb higher costs.

Concerns have been rising that branded consumer companies could start to lose market share to cheaper private label manufacturers as cash-strapped shoppers cut costs. 

Inflation is soaring globally, with the rate in the euro-area hitting a record 10% last month.

In the quarter, volumes fell 0.2% overall, as the group increased prices 9.5%. Analysts weren’t overly alarmed.

There’s “no sign of imminent consumer doom yet,” Bruno Monteyne, analyst at Bernstein said in a note. “The company keeps doing what it always does: strong growth, diversified strength, and no surprises.”

Some products showed signs of softening demand. At Nespresso, volumes declined and European sales dropped after a strong 2021, when growth was double-digit.

Nestlé also said it plans to buy the Seattle’s Best Coffee brand from Starbucks for an undisclosed price.

- Bloomberg

More in this section

Limerick Chamber Business Awards shortlist is announced Limerick Chamber Business Awards shortlist is announced
Castlemartyr Resort and Sheen Falls Lodge return to profit Castlemartyr Resort and Sheen Falls Lodge return to profit
Dunnes Stores sued for not reopening its Merchant's Quay store in Cork Dunnes Stores sued for not reopening its Merchant's Quay store in Cork
<p>New Irish Times Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic. Picture: Frank Miller</p>

Ruadhán Mac Cormaic appointed the new editor of The Irish Times

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.241 s